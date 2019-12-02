Welt: Thousands of asylum seekers re-entering Germany to reapply

Thousands of asylum seekers living in Germany have already been deported or voluntarily left the country before coming back and reapplying, according to a report from the Welt am Sonntag newspaper.

As of Oct. 30, 2019, there were 4,916 asylum seekers in Germany who had already entered the country twice since 2012, and then were either deported or left voluntarily, and then came back again and applied a third time, the newspaper wrote, citing data from the German government.

There are 1,023 asylum seekers living in the country who are on their fourth attempt. A total of 294 have applied five or more times.

The numbers make up only a small proportion of those who have applied for asylum in Germany.

According to Germany’s Federal Statistical Office, 1.78 million people came to Germany seeking refuge between 2010 and 2018.

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has called for European asylum reforms, including setting up a procedure to carry out an initial examination of migrants’ requests for protection before they enter Europe.