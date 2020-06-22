Weekends produce rise in new cases, says Filipche

Skopje, 22 June 2020 (MIA) – The analysis of new COVID-19 cases in Skopje shows that numbers are dropping, said Health Minister Venko Filipche on Monday while adding that he would refrain from predicting a downward trend because of many factors that affect the number of new patients.

“For weeks now, weekends are indicators that make a change. It is important to trace contacts, but epidemiologists are facing problems in this regard on a daily basis,” Minister Filipche told a daily press conference.

He said a high percentage of the deceased were older patients, i.e. a vast majority had underlying illnesses.

“Health workers in the intensive care departments are doing everything in their power for these patients. Unfortunately, they pass away due to the severe form of the disease,” added Filipche.