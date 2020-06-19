Weekend meeting on borders, kindergarten opening on hold

Skopje, 19 June 2020 (MIA) – Health Minister Venko Filipche said Friday that next week’s opening of borders without quarantine and PCR testing would be discussed over the weekend, kindergartens would not open for the time being, while protocols would be drafted for schools.

“Considering that we cannot live with closed borders, the Commission for Infectious Diseases will meet over the weekend to discuss the opening of the borders in the course of next week and the public will be informed accordingly,” Minister Filipche told Kanal 5.

He said the entire region has the same epidemiological risk, while airports are opening across Europe.

“The previous decision was to open border crossings with the recommendations already in place, but considering that the entire region has the same epidemiological risk, Europe is opening, the same measures are recommended across the globe, the decision will be to fully open the borders, quarantine and PCR testing-free,” said Filipche.

He noted it is still too soon to open kindergartens and the objective is to protect the elderly because children transmit the virus.

“Children might experience mild symptoms but the elderly will suffer. There is practically no child with severe form of the disease, but we believe it is still too early to open kindergartens. The screening of kindergarten employees is nearly completed. We will monitor the situation, the numbers, the analyses, the contacts and then make the proper decision,” added Filipche.

He said there will be intensive work on drafting protocols for schools, whether they will operate with a smaller number of pupils in classrooms or in two shifts etc.

“Epidemiological principles must be followed. There will probably be a combination of online programmes and physical attendance,” said Filipche.