Weekend-long first Galichnik Film Festival kicks off

Skopje, 28 August 2020 (MIA) – The first Galichnik Film Festival sponsored by the EU Delegation and North Macedonia Film Agency kicks off online this Friday and runs through Aug. 30.

Galichnik Film Festival is small festival looking to leave big footprint in the sky full of festivals by providing platform for new filmmakers from the region and beyond.

Out of 2,000 submitted short films from all over the world, 50 films were selected in three competition programs: short fiction, short documentary and short animation.

The organizers Darma Film, in cooperation with the Local Community of Galichnik, said that the programme includes screening of world premieres, but also films screened in the Venice Film Festival, the Palm Springs International Festival of Short Films, the Toronto International Film Festival, Berlinale, Sundance, IDFA, Sarajevo Film Festival.

Moreover, a 2-day workshop will be held during the first edition of Galichnik Film Festival, which offers screenwriters the opportunity to work intensively on their feature scripts, under the guidance of script consultants: Franz Rodenkirchen and Françoise von Roy.

This year, the films will be streamed for free via online platform Cinesquare.

Next year, the audience will be part of a unique cinema experience in an open-air cinema at an altitude of 1500m.