Skopje, 8 May 2020 (MIA) – Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski says the Government decided Friday to shorten the weekend curfew.

Movement is now permitted from 5 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Young people under the age of 18 can go out between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., while seniors above 67 years of age between 5 a.m. and noon, PM Spasovski says in a Facebook post.