Weekend curfew from 11 a.m. Sunday until 5 a.m. Tuesday

Skopje, 22 May 2020 (MIA) – Caretaker Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski says the curfew for the coming weekend will begin at 11 a.m. on Sunday and will end at 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

“Considering the current epidemiological situation with COVID-19 and the recommendations by the Committee for Infectious Diseases, the Government has decided to extend the movement restrictions for the coming holiday weekend,” PM Spasovski says in a Facebook post.

He adds that the movement restriction on Saturday is the same as on all other days, beginning at 7 p.m. until 5 a.m.

This weekend is extended due to two overlapping holidays – Ss.Cyril and Methodius and Ramadan.