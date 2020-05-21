Weekend curfew decision on Friday: minister

Skopje, 21 May 2020 (MIA) – The Government will decide on the weekend curfew tomorrow. Consultations are ongoing and we are following experts’ opinions. We will move towards relaxation of restrictions but this means observance of other non-restrictive measures. However, these measures are not respected, people do not wear masks, distancing is not maintained. Recommendations must be respected if measures are to be relaxed, said Minister of Information Society and Administration Damjan Manchevski on Thursday.

“There days we can see a slight increase in global cases. Our health authorities know exactly where the clusters are and there are no unknown hotspots. A portion of the infections come from the Orthodox gathering in Struga and the Iftar dinners. Therefore, personal responsibility needs to heighten if we want measures to relax,” Minister Manchevski told TV 24.

He says the lack of sanctioning by the Ministry of Interior creates uneven treatment.

“Two weeks have passed since the events in Struga and MoI’s Police Day and nothing has been undertaken. We do not have information from the MoI’s internal control department whether investigation has been launched against the police officers who did not take any action. That is why citizens perceive uneven treatment. Institutions and citizens should call for respect of the protective measures during this period of relaxation of restrictions,” says Manchevski.