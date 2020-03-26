Weekend curfew causes train trips to be canceled amid coronacrisis

Skopje, 26 March 2020 (MIA) — Passenger railway service throughout the entire country will be disrupted over the weekend. The state’s major train company is changing its timetable after the government imposed a nationwide weekend curfew Wednesday.

The only exception, according to North Macedonia’s Railway Transport, will be the Kichevo train number 661 and the Veles train number 645 — arriving in Skopje on Saturday morning after being parked overnight in the aforementioned little cities.

The railway company explains that the train out of Kichevo and the one out of Veles are running on the March 23, 2020, timetable.

“Thus,” the company notes, “we’d like to notify our passengers that the Kichevo train number 661 won’t be running on Monday (March 30, 2020) because the previous night it cannot depart from Skopje due to the curfew.”

Beginning Monday, Monday through Friday, all passenger rail service will continue consistently for all trains under the new, optimized timetable that Railways Transport published March 23. mr/