Weekend curfew and opening of restaurants to be discussed on Wednesday

Skopje, 19 May 2020 (MIA) – The Commission for Infectious Diseases will discuss the extended weekend curfew and the opening of the hospitality facilities on Wednesday, says Health Minister Venko Filipche.

“We announced the opening of the hospitality facilities during the week, but we have also considered the upcoming holidays over the weekend. Therefore, the final decision that will consider the recommendations by the experts will be made public tomorrow,” Minister Filipche told Tuesday’s press conference.

Discussions will also focus on relaxation of the restrictions for certain entities and economic operators, as well as next steps in the process.

Two holidays overlap during the coming weekend – Ss.Cyril and Methodius Day and Ramadan.