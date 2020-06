Skopje, 7 June 2020 (MIA) – Sunny with few passing clouds. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast in certain parts of the country.

Light to moderate western breeze will blow.

UV index is 7.

Temperature will range from 16C to 29C.

In Skopje, sunny with some cloudiness making way for local showers by the end of the day. Temperature will up to 28C.