Skopje, 4 May 2020 (MIA) – Slightly overcast and windy weather is in the forecast for Monday.

Expect strong north winds, especially along the Povardarie region and the eastern part of the country.

Lows range from 3C to 11C and highs between 13C and 21C.

Similar weather in Skopje with sunny breaks and chance of rain. Expect moderate to strong north wind. Temperatures will range from 6C to 20C.