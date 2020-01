Skopje, 19 January 2020 (MIA) – Weather will be cloudy with light snowfalls on the mountains in western parts of the country. Weak to moderate north winds will blow especially along Povardarie region.

Temperatures will range between -2C and -6C early in the day and between 2C and 7C throughout the day.

Similar weather in Skopje with temperatures up to 4C.