Skopje, 23 August 2020 (MIA) – Sunny and warm weather is in the forecast for Sunday. Afternoon will bring slightly overcast skies.

Expect gentle-moderate north wind.

Lows will range from 13C to 21C, and highs between 30C and 37C.

UV index will be 8.

Similar weather in Skopje with temperatures up to 34C.