Skopje, 31 July 2020 (MIA) – Plentiful sunshine and very hot weather. Light to moderate northern will blow mainly along the Vardar area.

Lows will vary from 14C to 23C and highs between 34C and 40C.

UV index is 9.

Sunny, clear skies in Skopje and very hot with the temperature raising up to 39C.