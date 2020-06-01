Wearing masks is compulsory because of asymptomatic carriers, says health minister

Skopje, 1 June 2020 (MIA) – Compulsory wearing of masks is a good decision because of the large number of asymptomatic carriers of the coronavirus, said Health Minister Venko Filipche on Monday.

“There are many asymptomatic carriers, we have seen this in recent days and we tested and analyzed the contacts of the people who had tested positive before. A vast majority of those citizens, practically all patients-virus carriers have absolutely no symptoms. I believe it is a good decision that everyone must wear a mask, because we cannot know the percentage of asymptomatic carriers at this time and it will be a while before we do. That is why we need a broader study, a multicentric one. No one can know all the details about the virus in such a short time. That is why we are saying we are all in this together and it depends on all of us,” Minister Filipche told reporters.

According to him, latest studies have included scenarios of the coronavirus being here until 2025, but also the risks in 2021 and 2022.

“It is obvious that the virus will be an integral part of our lives. We also have scenarios, and the epidemiological analyses have shown this, that non-observance of measures leads to these peaks,” added Filipche.