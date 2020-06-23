Wear new uniform with honor and dignity, Shekerinska tells army members

Skopje, 23 June 2020 (MIA) – Hope you wear the new uniform with honor and dignity, as a powerful reminder that dedicated work always pays off, Defense Minister Radmila Shekerinska told army members at Tuesday’s promotion of the new uniforms at the Ilinden barracks.

“I’m convinced that our alliance and partnership, which has demonstrated that results are possible at every level, will continue as it is today,” Shekerinska pointed out.

The health crisis that has gripped our entire society, she noted, has not cut investments in defense.

“My efforts on a daily basis, despite the state of emergency, were focused on concluding one of the largest procurement along with the armored vehicles – the procurement of the new uniforms, and they are now our reality, as befits an army of a NATO member country,” the Defense Minister said.

She noted that her task had been to fight for better law, better retirement conditions, more funds for the army and defense, greater dignity for each army member, while the army members had been dealing with work, missions in the time of the coronavirus crisis.

“Together in such a partnership and such an alliance we joined NATO, together we restored the dignity in this profession. I’m truly proud of our achievements together,” DM Shekerinska underlined.

She commended the army members on their engagement, especially in the time of the coronavirus crisis.

“We’ll win this battle, too, and come out of the crisis stronger and more resilient,” Shekerinska said, wishing for a fighting spirit, success, and health to members of the Military Medical Center who are still providing on-the-ground assistance.

DM Shekerinska mentioned we were at the end of a long-lasting and exigent state of emergency, which was declared for the first time on March 18. She noted that the army, together with the healthcare workers and the police, has played one of the key roles in these past three months.

“You gave your support wherever it was needed. As never before, the Army was there and united with its people. This is why public opinion polls showing that the Army is among the institutions that enjoy the highest trust of the people came as no surprise to me. Trust that you earned with every action. I commend and thank you,” Shekerinska told participants in the event.

According to her, this recent period of several months is perhaps the most striking example of why investments in the Army should always be made.

“I believe in partnerships and alliances that are necessary, progressive and principled. That is how we joined NATO – work, principles, reforms and results,” Shekerinska pointed out.

She added that the Ministry of Defense today ranks at the very top in terms of transparency, and thus integrity.

“It’s the only way to build a successful society, free of corruption and crime. It’s the only way to strengthen security and the culture of security among the institutions in this area,” DM Shekerinska said.