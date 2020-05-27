We’ve cushioned epidemic’s first blow, but the fight continues: top doctor

Skopje, 26 May 2020 (MIA) – The drop in mortality rates, reported in Europe and across the world, is one of the factors that has prompted us to start considering easing of restrictive measures against the new coronavirus in three phases, doctor Zharko Karadzovski, head of the Commission for Infectious Diseases, told Tuesday’s news conference.

“We’ve cushioned the first blow of the epidemic, but the fight is far from over,” stressed Dr. Karadzovski.

“The preventative measures we’ve proposed, such as 2-meter physical distance, wearing face coverings, using disinfectants and frequent hand washing should be used in the period to come, because what has been happening in Brasil proves that warm weather and dry climate does not kill the virus,” the top infectious diseases doctor said at the news conference, where PM Oliver Spasovski announced easing of the COVID-19 restrictive measures.

North Macedonia registered the first coronavirus case on February 26.

“In the past 14 days, we registered 10 to 40 cases per day, 24 on the average. Incidence ranges from 0.9 to 30 – 6.8 per 100,000 residents in the country. Death toll reached 113, but in the past 14 days, only 1.1 fatalities per day were registered, which is a drastic improvement,” Karazdovski said.

In the past 14 days, he added, there were from 2.7% to 8.7% of positive tests, meaning on the average there were 5.7%.

“More than a month ago, we said the time would be ripe to start easing the measures once we reached nearly 5% of positive tests. Nowadays, we’ve had an average 5.7%,” stressed the doctor.

According to him, 6,063 COVID-19 tests were made, which is close to 1,500 tests per million residents.

Karadzovski said the country had been conducting mass testing, which started with screening of kindergarten and nursery home staff.

“Health workers, taxi drivers, public transportation drivers, servicemen and the police will also undergo coronavirus screening,” he said, adding that 10,000 people would be included in the process.

Karadzovski said that health authorities had been monitoring from 40% to 95% of the clusters in the past 14 days. “In practice, this means we do not have new cases and that we are controlling the cases confirmed in the country. In North Macedonia, the R0, which shows how many people a person with coronavirus goes on to infect, is 1.1,” the doctor noted.

According to him, these were the key arguments taken into consideration by the Commission for Infectious Diseases before proposing relaxation of the restrictive measures and lifting of the curfew after two months.