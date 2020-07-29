We’re working to raise women’s socioeconomic status, Carovska tells female leadership conference

Skopje, 29 July 2020 (MIA) — State support to citizens amid the pandemic has included programs promoting gender equity, Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Mila Carovska told an e-conference on the socioeconomic impact of COVID-19 on females, which was organized by the MCTC/MASHAV Israel’s Agency for International Cooperation.

Deputy PM Carovska joined female heads of state, policy makers, ministers and MPs — as well as media, business, academia, NGO and UN representatives — who convened online to highlight global and national strategic plans to respond to the coronavirus crisis.

The virtual conference provided participants with a platform to discuss women’s “social and economic distress, less access to social protection, gender-based violence, disruption in education, unequal access to technology and the digital gender divide, the reallocation of health resources and more,” according to organizers.

Speaking about North Macedonia, Carovska listed a number of measures the government developed to quickly respond to the crisis.

“The crisis has had a significant impact on sectors that employ mostly women, such as manufacturing (the textile industry, in particular), tourism, and retail, so financial support policies were important to keep women in the workforce,” Carovska said.

She also mentioned the relaxed welfare regulations giving families who have lost jobs an opportunity to apply for benefits and receive guaranteed minimum income.

Other programs were offered to encourage entrepreneurship, she added, pointing out governmental efforts to ensure gender equality.

“Starting this fall,” Carovska said, “the measures will also include interest-free loans totaling EUR 31 million, and 30 percent of the loans will be granted to women-run companies employing young people and focusing on export, innovation, digital, and e-commerce.”

The International Women Leaders e-Conference was held at the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs on July 27-28. mr/