We’ll send hundred medical suits to North Macedonia, says Bulgarian PM Borissov

Sofia, 8 April 2020 (MIA) – We’ll provide a hundred medical suits for our friends in North Macedonia, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said Wednesday.

“It’s easy to call someone friend, but when people are dying, we must take action. I’ve made arrangements for a hundred medical suits to be distributed to healthcare workers in North Macedonia, who are on the frontline,” Borissov underlined.

Although there is still no cure for the coronavirus, Borissov added, all infected patients are being treated.

“We’re treating patients with drugs that have shown good results in other countries,” Borissov said.