We’ll recommend restrictive measures if necessary, says Filipche

Skopje, 1 July 2020 (MIA) – Health Minister Venko Filipche said Wednesday that they will soon hold talks with health authorities of Serbia and Kosovo to share information about coronavirus situation and the potential risks for our country.

Asked about the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Serbia and Kosovo and whether the government and the Commission on Infectious Diseases are discussing the possible closure of borders and the large flow of people from these countries, Filipche said no talks had taken place so far.

“No talks have taken place so far since the official data did not indicate such a large number, although we had information that something unofficial was happening. We will soon hold talks with their health authorities to share information about coronavirus situation and the potential risks for our country. If we decide that some restrictive measure is necessary, whether it is a border crossing or a restricted movement in any part of the country, we will recommend it,” Filipche said after the meeting with representatives of the organisations of rare diseases.

When asked whether politicians are sufficiently protected during COVID-19 pandemic while conducting election campaign, Filipche stressed that the protective measures apply to everyone, to every gathering.

“Everyone should wear face masks and maintain a safe distance. Everyone who disrespects protective measures endangers their own health and the collective health,” Filipche noted.

Asked about healthcare workers seeking to be exempted from duty as being members of the Election Boards, Filipche said he had discussed the matter with the State Election Commission (SEC).

“The number of people who want to be exempted from duty is identical to those of previous years. These are selected people to be members of the Election Boards from 2016. So, they have the experience, the knowledge to implement the protocols. Their exemption would seriously disrupt this process. But we are to consider all requests for exemption,” Filipche said.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=592267758091393