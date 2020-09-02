We’ll keep aiding crisis-hit tourism and hospitality industry: minister

Skopje, 2 September 2020 (MIA) – Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi held Wednesday a working meeting with officials of the Association of Tourism and Hospitality of the Economic Chamber of Macedonia to discuss the issues the tourism and hospitality industry is facing after being hit by the coronavirus crisis and the measures due to be taken in order to alleviate losses.

“Support for this sector will continue in the coming period through the fourth package of measures, which is in the pipeline. The measures will be taken in consultation with the sector based on real needs,” Bekteshi said, according to a press release of the Ministry of Economy.

Being the most affected sector, the government, he said, has been focused on aiding the tourism and hospitality industry through several measures in the past few months, including subsidies for payment of a minimum salary, domestic tourism vouchers and subsidies for organizing conferences, seminars and training in tourist accommodations in the country.

Bekteshi said that over 25,000 vouchers issued for the support of domestic tourism have been used so far, said the press release.

According to him, the government during its four-year mandate plans to cut VAT for restaurants.

Furthermore, participants in the meeting agreed to organize a joint conference between the Ministry of Economy and the tourism sector on Tourism Day (Sept. 27) that will include discussions on current developments amid the crisis and measures to support the sector and to reform the tourism and hospitality industry, said the press release.