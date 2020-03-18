We have no resources to enforce crisis situation nationwide, says Pendarovski

Skopje, 17 March 2020 (MIA) – Realistically speaking, we do not have the resources to enforce a nationwide crisis situation, President Stevo Pendarovski says explaining why a crisis situation hasn’t been declared yet across the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to him, over 350 people – army members, police officers and health workers – have been deployed in Debar and Centar Zhupa since a state of emergency has been declared in the two municipalities with a population of nearly 10,000 residents.

“If we do this in all municipalities, 80 in total, it would constitute a nationwide crisis situation. With this level of control of entry and exit on the borders of the municipalities, it’s impossible to control all of this, physically speaking,” Pendarovski says in an interview with TV Telma on Tuesday evening.

The whole territory, he notes, cannot be covered even if we engage the whole army, all police officers and all qualified health workers.

“Yesterday, it was estimated that it is a good thing to introduce crisis situation municipality by municipality as necessity arises,” President Pendarovski says, adding that deployment of forces – army, police and health workers – should be thoroughly analyzed.

“Cases doubled since yesterday afternoon until today. We have to make analyzes on daily basis. (Health Minister) Filipche said it’s estimated that the virus outbreak can peak in a month from now, that it is possible 2,000 people to be infected. It means that the Security Council can hold another meeting in coming days. To declare a situation different than what we have now – state of emergency in two municipalities – isn’t ruled out,” President Pendarovski adds.

He says that a man was fined today – the first one to be fined – after signing a statement at the border that he would be self-isolated. “It is a EUR-1,000 fine and there are higher fines for those who would not comply with the measures,” the President says.