‘We Can’ coalition partners back SDSM-DUI deal, set to decide on ministers in new gov’t

Skopje, 19 August 2020 (MIA) – SDSM leader Zoran Zaev and Secretary General Ljupcho Nikolovski met Wednesday with party leaders and officials within the ‘We Can’ coalition.

According to SDSM, coalition partners fully supported the coalition agreement reached with DUI, as well as values and principles arising thereof in terms of swift transformation of the country.

Zaev presented to the participants in the meeting the main priorities of the new Government for the next 4-year term. He said that all political parties within the ‘We Can’ coalition will propose quality, responsible and accountable individuals who are ready to fully deliver on the program commitments and principles of the new Government.

“The primary focus of the new SDSM-led Government will be on increasing the economic standard and even greater care for all. We’ll firmly commit to public administration reform, cleansing of judiciary, inspecting the origin of office holders’ finances and assets, as well as non-selective and comprehensive fight against crime and corruption at all levels,” Zaev underlined.

“We’re strongly motivated to provide clean air and a healthy environment through wide mobilization of all capacities,” he added. “Certainly, one of the main priorities is progress in the process of European integration with the start of negotiations and opening the first chapters. To achieve this, we need honest, responsible and professional individuals to lead institutions.

Zaev congratulated the coalition partners on winning the July 15 elections, pointing out that the victory has affirmed the European path of the country.

“This gives us the honor and obligation to do even more work at home in the next four-year term,” Zaev noted.

After the meeting, Besa leader Bilal Kasami confirmed his party will take over the agriculture department, but the minister to head up the department is expected to be announced after a meeting of the party’s Central Council Wednesday evening.

According to Kasami, Besa will also be part of other echelons of the government and have deputy ministers and heads of institutions.

“The Besa movement will have an important role in the ruling majority. We’ll take over the agriculture department and certainly have an important role in other echelons of the government, in terms of deputy ministers and heads of important institutions. This will be of benefit to all citizens regardless of their party or other affiliation. All Besa officials will be in their service,” Kasami said.

He said that the party’s Central Council will hold a meeting scheduled for 7 pm on Wednesday, when among other things, a decision is expected on a minister of agriculture.

On the other hand, Samka Ibraimovski, leader of the Party for Full Emancipation of Roma People (PCER), said that in the new government composition his party would lose what it already had.

“We’re losing what we already had – a minister without portfolio in charge of implementation of the strategy for Roma. We didn’t get enough votes at the starting point,” Ibraimovski said after the meeting.

A session of SDSM’s Central Board was scheduled for 8 pm on Wednesday. According to party spokesperson Bogdanka Kuzeska, decisions are to be made on ministers in the new government.

DUI General Council’s meeting started at 6 pm on Wednesday in Tetovo. Decisions are also expected on officials of the new government.