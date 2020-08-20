‘We Can’ coalition leaders agree that Besa takes over agriculture department

Skopje, 19 August 2020 (MIA) – The Besa movement will take over the agriculture department, but the minister to head up the department is expected to be announced after a meeting of the party’s Central Council Wednesday evening, Besa leader Bilal Kasami said after a meeting was held between SDSM leader Zoran Zaev and leaders of parties within the “We Can” coalition.

According to Kasami, Besa will also be part of other echelons of the government and have deputy ministers and heads of institutions.

“The Besa movement will have an important role in the ruling majority. We’ll take over the agriculture department and certainly have an important role in other echelons of the government, in terms of deputy ministers and heads of important institutions. This will be of benefit to all citizens regardless of their party or other affiliation. All Besa officials will be in their service,” Kasami said.

He said that the party’s Central Council will hold a meeting scheduled for 7 pm on Wednesday, when among other things, a decision is expected on a minister of agriculture.

On the other hand, Samka Ibraimovski, leader of the Party for Full Emancipation of Roma People (PCER), said that in the new government composition his party would lose what it already had.

“We’re losing what we already had – a minister without portfolio in charge of implementation of the strategy for Roma. We didn’t get enough votes at the starting point,” Ibraimovski said after the meeting.

A session of SDSM’s Central Board is expected to start at 8 pm on Wednesday. According to party spokesperson Bogdanka Kuzeska, decisions are to be made on ministers in the new government.

DUI General Council’s meeting started at 6 pm on Wednesday in Tetovo. Decisions are also expected on officials of the new government.