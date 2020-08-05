WBW 2020: Support breastfeeding for a healthier planet

Skopje, 5 August 2020 (MIA) – “Support breastfeeding for a healthier planet” is the theme of World Breastfeeding Week (WBW) 2020, traditionally celebrated from 1 to 7 August.

This year, World Breastfeeding Week is being held under specific circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Breastfeeding Committee points out that in line with recommendations of the WHO and UNICEF, even COVID-positive mothers should breastfeed their babies, as the advantages of breastfeeding far outweigh any risk from the new coronavirus pandemic.

Scientific research carried out so far has not documented COVID-19 transmission through breastmilk. Experts recommend mothers to practice good respiratory hygiene during breastfeeding, wear a mask if possible, wash hands before and after touching the baby with an alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.

“Breastfeeding is one of the most important ways to safeguard health. It is the best way to nourish infants, lay the foundation for well-being and good health, not only in the period of childhood but also in adulthood, and brings many benefits to mothers and society as a whole. According to WHO recommendations, breastfeeding should be exclusive in the first six months of life, and last for two years or more,” the Health Ministry says.

North Macedonia has implemented many of the WHO recommendations to promote and protect breastfeeding. A National Breastfeeding Committee has been established. In addition, activities are continuously implemented to promote and protect breastfeeding as part of a program on health protection of mothers and children, as well as training of healthcare workers to provide professional assistance in dealing with all possible challenges related to breastfeeding, the press release reads.

As regards the virus transmission from mother to baby, the Breastfeeding Committee points out there are controversial studies. Namely, those who have found evidence that confirm vertical transmission of the virus are as low as 7 to 10 percent, whereas infants are asymptomatic or show mild symptoms.

Several studies have been carried out across the world on whether the SARs-CoV virus can be detected in the breastmilk of a COVID-positive mother, and none of them have confirmed the presence of the virus in breastmilk. This means that the only way a mother could transmit the virus to her baby is through respiratory droplets.