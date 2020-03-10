WB6 CIF: Coronavirus may paralyze entire economy

Skopje, 10 March 2020 (MIA) – If we don’t stand up to the coronavirus, the consequences for regional business could be far-reaching, and the entire economy might suffer from paralysis, according to WB6 Chamber Investment Forum representatives at a session Tuesday.

The coronavirus will impact not only the health system but also the rule of law, politics, infrastructure, traffic, judiciary, and the administration, WB6 CIF management board members said during their discussion held at the Economic Chamber of Macedonia.

The damage has already been done, they noted, and especially worrisome is the coronavirus taking its toll in partnering countries, considering that 80 percent of regional exports go to the EU.

The WB6 CIF representatives added that Europe’s economy is expected to slow down by 3.4 percent, which will rattle all national economies.

“The economy suffers shocks from all segments of society,” said Branko Azeski, CIF vice-president and president of the Economic Chamber of Macedonia.

“The shocks are measurable, and they influence the companies’ balance of payments,” Azeski added.

“Everything we’ve been working on so far will be multiplied by zero if we are unable to regulate other relations we’re dealing with daily, such as protecting the environment, infrastructure, and the rule of law.”

Vlastimir Golubović, president of the Chamber of Economy of Montenegro, said his country had banned cruise ships from entering its ports, although hotel bookings for this summer haven’t been canceled.

“If we don’t stand up to the coronavirus,” Golubović said, “consequences will be far-reaching. In our country, luckily, only one person has tested positive, but the economic damage has been done.

“Cruise ships are banned from entering our ports. And 550 cruise ships were to arrive this year, with more than 700,000 passengers onboard.”

“So, no cruise ships will dock during the next month, causing enormous economic damage,” Montenegro’s Chamber of Economy president pointed out. “We’ve also restricted the entrance of other kinds of ships, too.”

Golubović expressed his hope, nonetheless, that the coronavirus outbreak would be contained as soon as possible so that Montenegro’s travel industry could welcome the summer season without any health risks.

“However,” he highlighted, “if this situation persists, consequences for Montenegro—and not only Montenegro but the entire region and Europe in general—could be far-reaching.”

The WB6 CIF is an initiative of six regional chambers of commerce and industry (from Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Montenegro, and Serbia) founded in 2017 to encourage business cooperation and promote the Western Balkans as one investment destination. mr/