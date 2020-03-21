Ways sought for IPA funds to be redirected to address coronavirus consequences

Skopje, 21 March 2020 (MIA) – North Macedonia is seeking redirection of IPA funds to tackle the crisis stemming from the coronavirus outbreak, Nikola Dimitrov said Saturday.

Speaking at a news conference Saturday, the Foreign Minister said that a letter had been sent a couple a days ago to the EU enlargement commissioner, Olivér Várhelyi, and that yesterday he had texted with Christian Danielsson, Director General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations. “But, talks are also ongoing with many member states,” he added.

Also, EU Ambassador Samuel Žbogarn had already met with PM Oliver Spasovski, according to Dimitrov.

“We are seeking IPA funds to be redirected in order to use the financing to fight against the coronavirus. This year, we are rewarded EUR 50 million as a recognition for our reform-related achievements. Also, there are EUR 8 million from last year and we are making efforts to be enabled to use these funds to deal with the crisis. At the same time, we are making specification in terms of medical equipment to be forwarded to all our friends that are members and allies of NATO,” stressed FM Dimitrov.

Asked about the EUR 7 million in EU assistance for Serbia, and where North Macedonia stood in this regard, the Minister noted that assistance would be allocated to all countries in the region.

Serbia, Dimitrov elaborated, has already had an agreement with the UNDP and the funds were redirected to fight against the coronavirus crisis.

“We are communicating all the time, requests have been sent. The whole region will be included because we are, geographically speaking, in the EU,” said FM Dimitrov.