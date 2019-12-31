Wayne Rooney could make his Derby debut Thursday, Cocu says

London, 31 December 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Former England captain Wayne Rooney could make his debut for Derby County in the Championship on Thursday, according to manager Phillip Cocu.

The 34-year-old signed an 18-month player-coach contract in August but is only eligible to play starting on Jan 1.

Derby take on Barnsley on Thursday and Cocu said Rooney is ready, if required.

“He’s fit, he can start but he will need a few games (to get up to 100 percent),” Cocu said.

“So maybe not perfect from the start but it’s important he will get in the team as soon as possible so we get a certain shape in our team.”

Cocu said he has no doubts Rooney can make an impact.

“If a player with the qualities, career and the experience of Rooney (is available) you have to be very happy and glad he is here, so I don’t need a suspension to consider him in the first XI, to be honest,” he said.

“Expectation will be high when he starts playing but we have to give him a few games to build up his minutes and get in the team.”