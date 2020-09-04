Washington: Optimism ahead of continuation of Belgrade-Pristina dialogue

Zagreb, 4 September 2020 (Hina/MIA) – Belgrade-Pristina dialogue began in Washington on Thursday under the aegis of the White House and all three sides spoke of progress and the possibility of reaching an agreement, but Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said he rejected the recognition of Kosovo’s independence.

Vucic said he expected the dialogue to result in a good document, otherwise he “won’t sign it.”

Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti said after the meeting that big steps were taken towards reaching an agreement.

He did not say more about the agreement, but added that he expected what was agreed on Thursday to be signed on Friday.

The US president’s national security advisor Robert O’Brien tweeted that a very good round of talks was held with the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo, that real progress was achieved, that economic normalisation meant jobs for young people, and that the talks would continue on Friday.