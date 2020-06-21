Voting begins in Serbia’s pandemic-delayed parliamentary elections

Morning voting in Sunday’s Serbian parliamentary election appeared unaffected by an opposition boycott over unfair conditions or by the Covid-19 epidemic.

According to official data, 18.3 per cent of the electorate had voted by noon, five hours into the vote and with eight remaining. That was roughly on par with the turnout from the 2016 vote, when the final turnout stood at 56 per cent.

President Aleksandar Vucic’s governing Progressive Party (SNS) is expected to tighten its grip on power by winning close to 60 per cent of the ballots cast. His partners, Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic’s Socialists (SPS), were tipped to claim around 12 per cent.

The largest opposition bloc said last year that it would boycott the vote to draw international attention to what its leaders say is democratic backsliding in the form of manipulating the media and the economy, leaving the playing field unfairly tilted in his favour.

Part of the opposition reversed their stance on the boycott in response to a lower threshold to win seats. Vucic’s SNS changed the percentage required to enter parliament from 5 to 3 per cent a month before the elections.

As a result, some seats became contests overnight and reduced the probability of a parliament full of lawmakers from Vucic’s coalition.

The latest surveys predicted that four other parties will clear the 3-per-cent hurdle and win seats.

The part of the opposition that stuck to the boycott has campaigned to keep the turnout below 50 per cent, thereby demonstrating widespread discontent with the state of Serbia‘s democracy.

Sunday’s vote was initially scheduled for April 19 but was suspended over Covid-19. Serbia has failed to control the outbreak and continues to report new cases in high double-digits daily. The country lifted nearly all restrictions several weeks ago.

Masks were mandatory for officials and voters casting ballots, with people required to show their face briefly for an identity check.

Around 6.7 million people are eligible to vote until 8 pm (1800 GMT). With exit polls not allowed in Serbia, initial projections are expected at the earliest by late evening.