Voters not discouraged by coronavirus, turnout by noon good

Zagreb, 5 July 2020 (Hina/MIA) – The coronavirus pandemic and restrictions introduced to curb the spreading of the virus did not discourage Croatians from going to the polls on Sunday, with 18.09% of eligible voters having voted by noon on Sunday.

According to data from the State Electoral Commission, 620,000 voters cast their ballots by noon, which is only about 20,000 fewer voters than in the 2016 elections.

Nearly four years ago, 640,000 or 18.7% of voters cast their ballots by noon.

DIP will release updated information on the turnout at 5 p.m.

Earlier in the day, the GONG election-monitoring nongovernmental organisation said that apart from crowding at some polling stations and several complaints by citizens wishing to vote outside their place of residence, the voting on Sunday morning was proceeding normally.