Vote for renewal of Macedonia, VMRO-DPMNE’s Mickoski tells Ohrid rally

Ohrid, 24 June 2020 (MIA) – I’m confident in the wisdom of the people, in the support we’re going to win. Let us chose renewal Macedonia to stand tall, to save the country from hybrid regime, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski on Wednesday told an election rally in Ohrid.

“Our country is humiliated and discredited, Macedonia is where Macedonians feel as second-class citizens. The country is unfortunately left without any values,” he told his supporters.

Mickoski criticized the government of mishandling the coronavirus epidemic. “As the world is curbing the pandemic, Macedonia is only left praying for a drop in the daily statistics of new cases.”

“I refuse to live in a dark reality in a country ruled by SDSM. I will work to turn Macedonia into a modern European country,” the opposition leader pledged.

He said that VMRO-DPMNE in its 300-page program offered progress and economic development. “The ‘Project Renewal’ project will be a reality in the coming four years in a renewed and visionary Macedonia,” Mickoski noted, vowing his party if it came to power would reduce unemployment, raise pays in education, healthcare, raise pensions, reconstruct hospitals, improve infrastructure, etc.

Igor Durlovski, the first candidate on the list of the VMRO-DPMNE-led coalition, also addressed the rally. “For three years, we have witnessed our country being sold out, our collective memory being reconstructed… After all corruption scandals, after witnessing how our health system is nonfunctional, how the economy is ruined, the citizens have the chance to vote for change,” he told supporters in Ohrid.