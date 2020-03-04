Von der Leyen: Those testing ‘Europe’s unity will be disappointed’

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen thanked Greece for fending off migrants trying to cross its border with Turkey, saying the country has acted as Europe’s “shield” in recent days.

“Those who seek to test Europe’s unity will be disappointed,” the EU executive chief said during a visit to the Greek-Turkish border zone with Greek and EU officials, “We will hold the line.”

Frontex is preparing to deploy one additional offshore vessel, six coastal patrol vessels, two helicopters, one aircraft, three vehicles and an extra 100 border guards, according to von der Leyen. Greece can get up to 700 million euros (778.2 million dollars) of extra financial assistance, she adds.

“Turkey is not an enemy and people are not just a means to reach a goal,” von der Leyen says, also speaking of her “compassion for migrants who have been lured through false promises into this desperate situation.”