Von der Leyen-Spasovski: North Macedonia meets EC’s high expectations

Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski, accompanied by Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani, met Monday in Brussels with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the sidelines of international donors' conference "Together for Albania".

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 17 February 2020 19:45
