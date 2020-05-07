Von der Leyen: No doubt Western Balkans belongs to the EU

Brussels, 6 May 2020 (MIA) – Although the health crisis slows down the process, EU leaders insist the Western Balkans remains a top priority for them, MIA reports from Brussels.

European Council President Charles Michel, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic held a press conference following Wednesday’s virtual EU-Western Balkans Zagreb Summit.

“This summit is a testimony that the Western Balkans is an absolute priority for the EU and my Commission, the region belongs to the EU, there is no doubt about this. We have a responsibility to assist our partners in the region, especially with regards to the effects of the coronavirus,” said EC chief von der Leyen.

Specific issues related to the enlargement, opening of negotiations with Skopje and Tirana or the opening of new chapters with Podgorica and Belgrade were not on the summit agenda.

“Croatia believes it was high time to make the decision for North Macedonia and Albania, accompanied by the new enlargement methodology,” said PM Plenkovic, adding to von der Leyen’s words that the decision represents “a strong signal”.

Council President Michel added that EU was not able to coordinate on the issue of enlargement several months ago, but differences have been now overcome.

“Because of our political engagement we took the decision on North Macedonia and Albania, and our message is very strong. After the COVID-19 crisis it will be of utmost importance to develop a strong strategy, insist on easing tensions and implementing reforms both on the short and long term,” noted Michel.

However, the process will inevitably slow down due to the global health crisis.

“The pandemic is an enormous challenge regarding the enlargement timelines,” said von der Leyen and added that the crisis could be used to consolidate the process.

The region’s European perspective has also been reaffirmed in the Zagreb Declaration.

“We had an opportunity to once again confirm the European perspective of our partners from the Western Balkans. This is an important signal that reforms in the rule of law, fighting corruption, press freedom must continue,” underlined Michel.