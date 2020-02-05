0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPolitics

Von der Leyen: Good message to Western Balkans about EU enlargement process

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday the revised enlargement methodology was a good message to the Western Balkans. 

Photo of Nevenka Nikolikj Nevenka Nikolikj 5 February 2020 21:03
