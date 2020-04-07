Von der Leyen: EU is securing over EUR 15 billion to help partners worldwide fight coronavirus

Brussels, 7 April 2020 (MIA) – European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Tuesday the EU is securing more than EUR 15 billion to help partners worldwide to fight coronavirus.

“Africa could experience the same problems that we are facing in Europe in a matter of weeks. They need our help to slow down the spread of the virus as we needed help in this crisis,” Von der Leyen said in a video address.

The European Union, she pointed out, stands ready to coordinate a strong international response to the pandemic.

“This is why the European Union is securing more than EUR 15 billion to help our partners worldwide, and more money will come from our national governments in a true ‘team Europe’ spirit. This could help cover immediate needs in the health sector and it should also support the economy in these countries to keep people in jobs,” the President of the European Commission underlined.