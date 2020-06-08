Voluntary National Review to provide guidelines for achieving sustainable development goals, ending poverty, inequality

Skopje, 8 June 2020 (MIA) – The National Sustainable Development Council held an online session Monday to discuss the Voluntary National Review (VNR) on the implementation of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, set to be discussed and adopted by the government.

Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Mila Carovska, who is also national coordinator for the implementation of the 2030 Agenda, said during the session that this inaugural edition of the VNR aims to give a clear picture on the current situation in the country in achieving sustainable development goals, such as gender equality, ending poverty and environmental protection, and coordinate future action.

“This document will continue to change as UN 2030 Agenda goals are achieved. It aims to track the progress of agenda implementation on local, national and international level and demonstrate the country’s integrated approach to sustainability,” Carovska said.

About 30 civil society organizations, as well as UN agencies based in North Macedonia, the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA), the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC), USAID, MANU and the State Statistical Office, in addition to numerous experts, contributed to the drawing up of the Voluntary National Review (VNR) on the implementation of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.