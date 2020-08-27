VMRO-DPMNE won’t nominate Parliament Vice-Speaker

Skopje, 27 August 2020 (MIA) – VMRO-DPMNE will not put forward a candidate for one of the posts of Parliament Vice-Speaker, the party’s Secretary General Igor Janushev told Sitel TV on Thursday evening.

“We made our position clear in Parliament – five Vice-Speakers is too many and presents an unnecessary expense,” Janushev said.

Asked whether VMRO-DPMNE will participate in the Parliament session during which the new government line-up will be discussed, he noted that his party is opposed to SDSM and Zaev’s bad policies, adding that cabinet candidates are old guard.

“We stand against everything SDSM is trying to do to the country. Zaev said that these are the best candidates SDSM has, but they have made no major changes to the previous line-up. It’s the same people, members of the criminal band that destroyed the country,” Janushev noted.

