VMRO-DPMNE to submit proposals on PPO law by week’s end

Expert teams of the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party will submit proposals and remarks to the Law on Public Prosecutor's Office (PPO) by the end of the week, after which working groups will hold a meeting.

Photo of Silvana Kochovska Silvana Kochovska 21 January 2020 18:57

