VMRO-DPMNE to stage protest on Wednesday

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 7 September 2020 14:04

Skopje, 7 September 2020 (MIA) – As of Wednesday, VMRO-DPMNE will start a series of protests, says party leader Hristijan Mickoski.

“I urge citizens to come out and protest at 6 pm on Wednesday, September 9. The Ministry of Justice will be the starting point and the Energy Regulatory Commission the final destination. Electricity is expensive and people are poor,” Mickoski told Monday’s press conference.

He said the protest will be the first in the series of protests in the coming period.

Mickoski noted it is time for all dissatisfied political parties, intellectuals, trade unions, associations and individuals to unite against the ruling authorities, which continue to get rich at the people’s expense.

“It is true that we have different viewpoints and maybe different concepts. But people in Tetovo, Bitola, Shtip and Skopje are united by poverty and we must fight against this. We must not allow for a rich government and poor people. We must fight for a system, for values, for our future. As I have already said, a mafia is not toppled by one battle but many, and this is the beginning of their end,” stressed Mickoski.

Прес-конференција, 07.09.2020

Прес-конференција, 07.09.2020

Posted by Hristijan Mickoski on Понеделник, 07 септември 2020

