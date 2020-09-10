VMRO-DPMNE stages protest, wants reversal of electricity price decision

Skopje, 9 September 2020 (MIA) – Reversal of the decision for increase of the electricity price, a VAT-free weekend and professionalisation of the Energy Regulatory Commission were the three requests presented by VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski at Wednesday’s protest of the party in downtown Skopje.

“Rich Government mafia, poor people. This is the reality in our Macedonia. When injustice becomes the law in the country, then protest and defiance is our obligation. Mafia or Macedonia, the choice is clear – Macedonia,” Mickoski told the protest.

He accused the head of the ERC Marko Bislimovski as the culprit for the electricity price increase by 7.5 percent.

The opposition leader said resistance and protests will continue until the authorities are dethroned.

“This is the first in the series of protests that show the anger of the people because of the injustice that has taken place in recent months. This is the first of many protests against the injustices of the mafia,” added Mickoski.