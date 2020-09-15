VMRO-DPMNE stages protest ‘For EU, for Macedonia, for Goce Delchev’

Skopje, 15 September 2020 (MIA) – VMRO-DPMNE staged late Tuesday a protest titled “For EU, for Macedonia, for Goce Delchev”.

Party leader Hristijan Mickoski said revolutionary Delchev is the red line of Macedonian dignity and identity, the pillar of the people’s existence, part of the country’s anthem.

“We are protesting because Delchev is a European value, because his idea for freedom and cultural uplifting of a nation is an idea upon which the European Union rests, and our future lies in the EU,” said Mickoski.

He added that the people have gathered to respect diversity, solidarity and mutual understanding.

Mickoski also voiced support for the historians, who are part of the North Macedonia-Bulgaria commission on historical issues, regarding the Goce Delchev discussions.

“The historians have our support, the people’s support, but not the support from the authorities,” said Mickoski.