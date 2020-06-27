VMRO-DPMNE’s Nikoloski says new law on tobacco in first 100 days of new government

Prilep, 27 June 2020 (MIA) – Programme “Renewal for Macedonia” is dedicated to maintenance of Macedonian national dignity, strong economic development, rising salaries by 25 percent, pensions by 20 percent, and lowering of taxes to 8 percent, said VMRO-DPMNE vice-president Aleksandar Nikoloski, who heads the list in the fourth election district, during a visit to Prilep on Saturday.

Nikoloski said they would work on attracting foreign and domestic investments, fight organized crime and corruption, the origin of assets of politicians, politicians and others over the past 30 years.

According to him, SDSM passed last year a bad law on tobacco, which allowed import of tobacco before buying the national quantities.

Nikoloski pledged that the VMRO-DPMNE-led government would change the damaging law on tobacco in the first 100 days of the rule.

“We will guarantee the tobacco classes, increase subsidies, reform tobacco associations and most importantly, put the farmer’s dignity as top priority,” added Nikoloski.