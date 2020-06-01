VMRO-DPMNE’s Misajlovski: Talking about elections amid growing epidemic ‘out of place’

Skopje, 1 June 2020 (MIA) – VMRO-DPMNE thinks it is irresponsible to be talking about election dates as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is rising, said the party’s vice president Vlado Misajlovski.

Speaking at a news conference Monday, he said the parties had a communications channel in a bid to come to an agreement on election day before putting it on hold.

Misajlovski said today was ‘black Monday’, after the country registered 89 new coronavirus cases and 7 fatalities.

“To be talking about elections on such a day as part of a campaign is out of place,” he said, noting that VMRO-DPMNE was ‘a responsible party that looks after public health.’

Answering a journalist question, Misajlovski confirmed that there had been a communications channel between the parties.

“But, now, we have different reality after half of SDSM is in isolation. I wish them all good health,” the top official of the opposition party said.

Now, Misajlovski stressed, is not the right time for elections and it’s not the right time to seek election dates. “Now’s the time to come together and to be dedicated to public health, nothing else matters.”

Asked for a comment on VMRO-DPMNE’s alleged latest proposal for early elections in 2021 alongside the municipal polls, Misajlovski said it was fake news.