VMRO-DPMNE’s Mickoski: We’ll find ourselves at historic crossroads on July 15

Skopje, 5 July 2020 (MIA) – This is a historic election, set to pave the way for future Macedonian generations and make proud our ancestors, who have died so we can live, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski told a rally in Krushevo on Sunday night.

He expressed confidence that his party will win the election and told opponent Zoran Zaev that July 15 will end his political career.

“Tonight, I stand here in Krushevo and say to you Zoran Zaev that I, Hristijan Mickovski, am the one who will defeat you and end your political career. Then, I will respect your right to presumption of innocence and give you a chance to prove to the court that you’re not guilty. But, I don’t think you’ll succeed,” Mickoski said.

He stressed that the country will find itself at a historic crossroads on July 15.

“On July 15, we’ll find ourselves at a historic crossroads. Will we chose to vote for a washed out politician like Radmila Shekerinska, who we’ve known since the period of transition in the early 1990’s, when half the population lost their jobs, or for someone like Igor Durlovski, a successful patriot, who promotes Macedonian culture abroad. On July 16, we’ll buckle down and raise the country from the ashes left behind by Zaev and SDSM,” Mickoski said.

He accused the ruling party of betraying the nation, commuting crimes and being corrupt.

“Zaev and fellow SDSM members have PhDs in committing crimes, stealing and betraying the nation. On July 15, the nation will banish these traitors to the dark side of history. The people of Krushevo have the right to do this, seeing as they fought for Macedonian independence at the beginning of the 20th century. Zaev and SDSM’s economic agenda comes down to this – crime, corruption and theft. They’ve also trapped the judiciary and the prosecution, forcing them to fabricate charges against their political opponents,” Mickoski said.

What makes this election different, he added, is that it will put an end to experiments.

VMRO-DPMNE MP candidate Igor Durlovski also addressed Krushevo residents at Sunday’s rally.