VMRO-DPMNE’s Mickoski urges for higher turnout

Skopje, 16 June 2020 (MIA) – We discussed current developments and preparations for the coming elections. I received unanimous support for the July 15 elections, which VMRO-DPMNE-led coalition ‘For Macedonia’s Renewal’ will win convincingly, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski told a press conference after a meeting with coalition partners on Tuesday.

Mickoski briefed partners that the ruling authorities have accepted their conditions of having health protocols in place and presence of an OSCE/ODIHR Election Observation Mission.

“For us it was very important to determine strict rules for the people’s protection, in order to enable all vulnerable categories, chronically ill, those in isolation to apply for voting and be visited by the State Election Commission (SEC) if they decide to vote from home. I encourage those belonging to these categories in risk to apply and vote,” said Mickoski.

He urged for higher turnout so that citizens choose between fraud and progress, i.e. between SDSM and VMRO-DPMNE.

Mickoski said their programme would bring economic progress, higher salaries by 25 percent, higher pensions by 20 percent, unemployment rate less than 10 percent, tax cuts, 8-percent flat tax, EUR 4 billion in domestic and foreign investments in four years.

He also announced higher salaries for professors and teachers, construction of a national network of four clinical centers, rehabilitation of more than 1,000km of regional and state roads, 150km of express roads, energy-efficient homes subsidized by the state, gas for every household.

Regarding post-election coalitions, the VMRO-DPMNE leader said all parties that believe their programmes are similar to the one of coalition “For Macedonia’s Renewal” are welcome to join.

“Those political parties issuing ultimatums and giving statements resembling XX-century policies will not be able to harmonize their positions with the programme of the winning coalition ‘For Macedonia’s Renewal’. The programme of the winning coalition will represent the foundation for any talks,” said Mickoski.