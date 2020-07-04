VMRO-DPMNE’s Mickoski pledges ‘renewal’ after July 15

Skopje, 3 July 2020 (MIA) – There are over 1,000 projects in our Project “Renewal”, there you’ll find pledges to raise the average monthly pay by 25% during our four years in office, raised pensions, kilometres of new and reconstructed roads, four billion euros in investments, both foreign and domestic, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski vowed at a rally in Skopje’s Karposh municipality.

According to him, what makes VMRO-DPMNE different from its political rivals is their love toward the country. “I feel the energy of change, I feel the people want to get their country back,” Micloski said, calling on his supporters to vote on July 15 in great numbers.

He called for vetting of politicians rather than vetting of judges. “Let’s see how politicians got their fortune during their time in office. Everyone should undergo checks. I will be the first one to be vetted, but the process should continue until every politician is vetted,” Mickoski stressed.

Gordana Siljanovska Davkova, the first candidate on VMRO-DPMNE’s list in the first electoral district, said the people after July 15 should put an end to the ‘unique political system, unique language model, unique democracy and political culture.’

“Macedonia must become a stable country with stable institutions instead of too powerful individuals. Parliament must become a democratic school to control the government,” she told the election rally.