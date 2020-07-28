VMRO-DPMNE’s Mickoski accuses gov’t of buying off opposition lawmakers

Skopje, 28 July 2020 (MIA) – VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski claims Tuesday the SDSM-led government is making attempts to buy off VMRO-DPMNE lawmakers by offering them huge sums of money among other things.

“I’m truly appalled by what these lawmakers have been telling me that they have been approached by people representing SDSM, that they have been offered many privileges for them and their families as well, six-figure, even seven-figure amounts, offers not to be tried in court, etc,” Mickoski says in an interview with TV Sitel, adding SDSM’s efforts are failing.

Commenting on talks for the formation of a new government, he says election results leave room for various combinations. “VMRO-DPMNE could form a government, SDSM could do it, wide coalition could be also formed or no new government could be formed at all, which means there should be new parliamentary elections,” the opposition leader notes.

VMRO-DPMNE, he says, is negotiating based on ideas and programs and the party is prepared to form a coalition with parties having the same visions for a better tomorrow in the country.

“I will not negotiate under pressure or blackmail and the party will not form a government at any cost,” Mickoski reiterates.

On the prospects of a wide government coalition, the VMRO-DPMNE leaders says that it is not what the citizens need because such government has proven to be ineffective given the country’s experience in the past.