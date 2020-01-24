0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

VMRO-DPMNE’s demand ‘an alibi’ to leave PPO talks, says Deskoska

To Justice Minister Renata Deskoska, VMRO-DPMNE's demand for State Public Prosecutor Ljubomir Joveski to be invited to attend negotiations on the public prosecution (PPO) law is an attempt to prolong the process.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 24 January 2020 19:08
